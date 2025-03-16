Bhumi Pednekar Graduates from Harvard: An Inspiring Journey
Actor Bhumi Pednekar completed a course in leadership and global policy at Harvard Kennedy School. She attended the World Economic Forum and shared her experiences on Instagram. Among the notable interactions was a session with former New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern. Pednekar recently starred in 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi'.
Actor Bhumi Pednekar has successfully completed a course on leadership, global policy, and life at the prestigious Harvard Kennedy School in Massachusetts, USA. The celebrated actor shared her academic achievement via a post on her Instagram account, expressing her excitement and challenges faced during the course.
Pednekar, who earlier attended the World Economic Forum in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, shared a series of pictures and videos, including a certificate marking her course completion and a group photograph. Her post emphasized the enjoyment and challenges of returning to academic life, joking about her struggles with math.
A notable highlight of her experience was interacting with Jacinda Ardern, former Prime Minister of New Zealand and a fellow Young Global Leader. Pednekar described the session as 'inspiring' and included a selfie with Ardern, illustrating the impact of such global interactions. Recently, Pednekar was seen in 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi'.
(With inputs from agencies.)
