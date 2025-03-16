Left Menu

Bhumi Pednekar Graduates from Harvard: An Inspiring Journey

Actor Bhumi Pednekar completed a course in leadership and global policy at Harvard Kennedy School. She attended the World Economic Forum and shared her experiences on Instagram. Among the notable interactions was a session with former New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern. Pednekar recently starred in 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 17:46 IST
Bhumi Pednekar Graduates from Harvard: An Inspiring Journey
Bhumi Pednekar
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Bhumi Pednekar has successfully completed a course on leadership, global policy, and life at the prestigious Harvard Kennedy School in Massachusetts, USA. The celebrated actor shared her academic achievement via a post on her Instagram account, expressing her excitement and challenges faced during the course.

Pednekar, who earlier attended the World Economic Forum in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, shared a series of pictures and videos, including a certificate marking her course completion and a group photograph. Her post emphasized the enjoyment and challenges of returning to academic life, joking about her struggles with math.

A notable highlight of her experience was interacting with Jacinda Ardern, former Prime Minister of New Zealand and a fellow Young Global Leader. Pednekar described the session as 'inspiring' and included a selfie with Ardern, illustrating the impact of such global interactions. Recently, Pednekar was seen in 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025