Bhumi Pednekar Graduates from Harvard: An Inspiring Journey

Actor Bhumi Pednekar has successfully completed a course on leadership, global policy, and life at the prestigious Harvard Kennedy School in Massachusetts, USA. The celebrated actor shared her academic achievement via a post on her Instagram account, expressing her excitement and challenges faced during the course.

Pednekar, who earlier attended the World Economic Forum in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, shared a series of pictures and videos, including a certificate marking her course completion and a group photograph. Her post emphasized the enjoyment and challenges of returning to academic life, joking about her struggles with math.

A notable highlight of her experience was interacting with Jacinda Ardern, former Prime Minister of New Zealand and a fellow Young Global Leader. Pednekar described the session as 'inspiring' and included a selfie with Ardern, illustrating the impact of such global interactions. Recently, Pednekar was seen in 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi'.

