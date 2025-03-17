Goa Reminisces Manohar Parrikar's Legacy: A Tribute to Visionary Leadership

On the anniversary of his death, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant honored former CM Manohar Parrikar, emphasizing his unforgettable administrative prowess. Parrikar, a senior BJP leader and ex-Defence Minister, passed away in 2019 after battling cancer.

Gathering at Parrikar's memorial near Miramar Beach, CM Sawant, alongside numerous leaders and locals, paid their respects. Sawant credited Parrikar for his transparent governance style, noting how Union minister Nitin Gadkari called him the 'architect of new Goa.'

Significant projects like Mopa airport, the Zuari bridge, and Atal Sethu highlight Parrikar's legacy. BJP Goa president Damodar Naik acknowledged Parrikar's indelible mark on the state's politics, while the leader's son, Utpal Parrikar, expressed personal loss following his father's passing.

