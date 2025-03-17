Ruby Slippers Saga Ends with Defendant's Death

A federal judge has dismissed charges against Jerry Hal Saliterman, 77, a Minnesota man implicated in the notorious theft of ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland in 'The Wizard of Oz.' Prosecutors dropped the case following Saliterman's death on Sunday.

Saliterman, who resided in Crystal, Minnesota, was suffering from several severe health issues, including lung disease and Parkinson's. His illness had previously postponed a scheduled plea change to guilty. Federal prosecutor Matthew Greenley informed the court of Saliterman's death in a one-page motion, leading US District Judge Patrick Schiltz to dismiss the charges.

The ruby slippers were stolen in 2005 and only recovered in 2018 by the FBI. They were auctioned for a record USD 32.5 million. Saliterman's involvement in hiding the slippers was pivotal to the case, but his death marks the end of legal proceedings tied to this iconic piece of movie memorabilia.

