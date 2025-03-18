Left Menu

Nagpur Unrest: 'Chhaava' Film Sparks Violence Amid Historic Tensions

Violence erupted in Nagpur after the film 'Chhaava' reignited historic emotions against Aurangzeb. Specific houses were targeted, leading to a curfew in Nagpur. Maharashtra CM Fadnavis described the attacks as premeditated. Law enforcement efforts are underway as police forces maintain order amid injuries and arrests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-03-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 14:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Violence broke out in Nagpur amidst a protest concerning the film 'Chhaava', which highlights the historic narrative of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's death at the hands of Mughal ruler Aurangzeb. Emotional responses to the film allegedly fueled targeted attacks on specific homes, prompting a city-wide curfew.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis pointed to the premeditated nature of the attacks, underscoring the deliberate targeting of certain houses by a prepared mob. In his address to the legislative assembly, Fadnavis indicated the involvement of planned conspiracies aiming to exacerbate communal tensions.

The protest, initiated by activists demanding the removal of Aurangzeb's grave, spiraled into violence causing significant injuries among police personnel. Officials emphasize efforts to restore order with arrests underway, as law enforcement seeks to manage the volatile situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

