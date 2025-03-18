Mini Brazil: PM Modi's Boost to Madhya Pradesh's Football Spirit

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commendation of Vicharpur village, Shahdol, known as 'Mini Brazil' for its residents' passion for football. During a recent podcast with Lex Fridman, Modi lauded the village, recognizing its unyielding football spirit.

PM Modi's reference to the village resonates deeply with Madhya Pradesh, as Yadav expressed that it reflects the saying 'MP ke mann mein Modi' (Modi in the minds of MP's citizens). Modi's previous interactions with village players have fostered a strong connection to the region.

In addition to promoting sports enthusiasm, PM Modi has facilitated major state projects like the Cheetah project and the river linking campaign, signifying his broader commitment to Madhya Pradesh's development and sustainability initiatives, according to Yadav.

(With inputs from agencies.)