Justice Awaits in Murder Case of Journalist Mukesh Chandrakar

A charge sheet was filed against four men, including contractor Suresh Chandrakar, in the murder case of journalist Mukesh Chandrakar in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh. Investigations revealed evidence of a vendetta due to Mukesh's exposé on corruption in road construction. The Special Investigation Team aims for harsh punishments for the accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijapur | Updated: 18-03-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 16:48 IST
A charge sheet was filed on Tuesday against four accused, including a construction contractor, in the journalist Mukesh Chandrakar murder case in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district.

The extensive 1,200-page charge sheet listed contractor Suresh Chandrakar and others as the main accused, Bijapur Additional Superintendent of Police Mayank Gurjar stated.

The accused face charges under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, following a detailed investigation by the SIT. Police confirmed Mukesh was killed allegedly due to his investigative reporting on corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

