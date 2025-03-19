Left Menu

Mexico City Bans Violent Bullfighting: A Cultural Tradition Under Siege

Mexico City lawmakers voted to ban violent bullfighting, sparking celebrations from animal rights advocates and outrage from enthusiasts. The legislation prohibits the killing of bulls and aims to reduce animal cruelty. The decision is a significant move in a long-standing debate surrounding this traditional practice.

Mexico City lawmakers have taken a decisive step by voting overwhelmingly to ban violent bullfighting, a move that has triggered mixed reactions across the cultural landscape. Animal rights advocates hailed the decision as a victory, while bullfighting aficionados expressed outrage over the new legislation.

The law, approved with a 61-1 vote, outlaws the killing of bulls and limits the use of sharp objects, aiming to curb animal cruelty in this traditional practice. Protests erupted as supporters of bullfighting and matadors attempted to breach police barricades, underscoring the deep divides within the city regarding this age-old spectacle.

Bullfighting, long considered a tradition in Latin America, faces increasing criticism for its violent nature. Animal rights groups report that around 180,000 bulls die annually in such events globally. This latest legislative move reflects an ongoing struggle between preserving cultural heritage and addressing animal cruelty concerns.

