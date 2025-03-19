Historic Return: Astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore's Inspiring Legacy

In a momentous achievement for space exploration, astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore returned to Earth on Tuesday after an unparalleled nine-month mission aboard the International Space Station.

Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, praised their remarkable journey, which was fraught with technical challenges, yet culminated in an inspiring legacy. He expressed heartfelt wishes for their future endeavors.

The pair touched down successfully in the Gulf of Mexico, near Tallahassee, marking the end of their extraordinary mission. Within an hour, both astronauts were safely extracted from their capsule and taken for routine medical examinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)