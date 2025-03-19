Left Menu

India Celebrates Return of NASA Astronauts from Space Odyssey

The safe return of NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, after a nine-month mission at the International Space Station, was celebrated by Odisha's Governor, Chief Minister, and Leader of Opposition. Their journey, which totaled 286 days in space, is hailed as an inspiration for future generations.

Bhubaneswar | Updated: 19-03-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 18:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The recent return of NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore from a challenging nine-month mission at the International Space Station has been met with joyous acclaim by leaders in Odisha. The astronauts' dedication and accomplishments have sparked widespread admiration across the state.

Odisha Governor, Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati, praised both Williams and Wilmore, referring to their mission as a beacon of inspiration for young, aspiring astronauts. Governor Kambhampati's sentiments were echoed in a message shared on social media, highlighting the commitment and resilience shown by the astronauts.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik also expressed their relief and pride in the successful return. Praising their fortitude and courage, the Odisha leaders emphasized the significance of this achievement for human spirit and discovery. Collectively, the astronauts travelled a staggering 121 million miles and orbited Earth 4,576 times during their extended stay.

(With inputs from agencies.)

