India Welcomes Astronaut Sunita Williams Home After Mission Success

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams returned safely to Earth after an extended nine-month mission on the ISS. She was praised by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other Indian leaders, lauding her as 'India's illustrious daughter' and celebrating her achievements in space exploration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 19-03-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 18:35 IST
India Welcomes Astronaut Sunita Williams Home After Mission Success
Sunita Williams
  • Country:
  • India

In a jubilant homecoming, NASA astronaut Sunita Williams returned to Earth after an extended nine-month mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS). The announcement was warmly received by leaders of India's Uttar Pradesh, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Williams, alongside astronaut Butch Wilmore, completed a mission initially set for eight days but necessitated an extension due to a glitch in their Boeing spacecraft. Adityanath took to social media, extolling Williams as 'India's illustrious daughter' and expressing pride in her accomplishments.

The moment was embraced across political divides, with leaders such as Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav and Congress's Ajay Rai offering congratulations. They emphasized the broader implications of space travel in bringing a positive shift in human thinking and commended the astronaut's resilience and dedication.

(With inputs from agencies.)

