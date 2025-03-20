Left Menu

Kickstart Your Spiritual Journey: Char Dham Yatra Registrations Open

Online registrations for Uttarakhand's Char Dham Yatra and Hemkund Sahib began, allowing devotees to sign up via the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Council's website. The Yatra starts April 30, with Gangotri and Yamunotri opening, followed by Kedarnath on May 2, and Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib in early May.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 20-03-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 15:03 IST
Kickstart Your Spiritual Journey: Char Dham Yatra Registrations Open
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand has opened online registrations for the Char Dham Yatra and the Hemkund Sahib pilgrimage, kicking off on Thursday. Devotees can register through the website of the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Council for a spiritual journey to the revered Himalayan temples and the Sikh shrine.

The pilgrimage officially starts on April 30, beginning with the opening of Gangotri and Yamunotri temples in the Uttarkashi district. This marks the commencement of the much-anticipated spiritual journey, attracting thousands of devotees from across the globe.

Further openings include the Kedarnath temple in the Rudraprayag district on May 2, followed by Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib in the Chamoli district on May 4 and May 25 respectively, highlighting the importance of these sacred sites to diverse faith communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

