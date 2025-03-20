Kickstart Your Spiritual Journey: Char Dham Yatra Registrations Open

Uttarakhand has opened online registrations for the Char Dham Yatra and the Hemkund Sahib pilgrimage, kicking off on Thursday. Devotees can register through the website of the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Council for a spiritual journey to the revered Himalayan temples and the Sikh shrine.

The pilgrimage officially starts on April 30, beginning with the opening of Gangotri and Yamunotri temples in the Uttarkashi district. This marks the commencement of the much-anticipated spiritual journey, attracting thousands of devotees from across the globe.

Further openings include the Kedarnath temple in the Rudraprayag district on May 2, followed by Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib in the Chamoli district on May 4 and May 25 respectively, highlighting the importance of these sacred sites to diverse faith communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)