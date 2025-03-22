Remembering George Foreman: The Knockout Legacy Beyond the Ring

The sports world mourns the loss of George Foreman, the legendary two-time heavyweight boxing champion who has passed away. Renowned figures such as Mike Tyson and Magic Johnson have publicly shared their condolences, highlighting Foreman's indelible contributions not just to boxing but also to his transformational business successes.

Known for his formidable presence in the ring and his entrepreneurial prowess, Foreman was celebrated by athletes and celebrities alike. Magic Johnson recalled purchasing one of the first Foreman grills, lauding his business acumen, while Chuck D and John Cusack praised his kind and generous spirit.

Political and community leaders, including Rep. Wesley Hunt and John Whitmire, emphasized Foreman's legacy of strength, resilience, and faith—qualities that inspired many beyond the sports world. Houston, the city he called home, remains proud of Foreman, the local hero whose journey from humble beginnings to global recognition is an enduring source of inspiration.

(With inputs from agencies.)