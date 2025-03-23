Left Menu

Salman Khan Defends Age Gap with Co-Star Rashmika Mandanna Amidst 'Sikandar' Buzz

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan addressed concerns over the age gap with co-star Rashmika Mandanna in their upcoming film 'Sikandar,' directed by AR Murugadoss. At a recent trailer launch, Khan praised Rashmika’s dedication, while both expressed excitement for the film’s release on March 30, during Eid.

Mumbai | Updated: 23-03-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 20:12 IST
Salman Khan Defends Age Gap with Co-Star Rashmika Mandanna Amidst 'Sikandar' Buzz
Salman Khan
  India
  • India

Bollywood icon Salman Khan has dismissed critics of the 31-year age difference between him and his 'Sikandar' co-star Rashmika Mandanna, indicating it's a non-issue for them. At the trailer launch, Khan, 59, confidently questioned why social media users were concerned when no one else is affected.

Rashmika Mandanna, 28, known for films like 'Pushpa,' received high praise from Khan for her relentless work ethic and dedication, especially as she successfully handled simultaneous shoots, sustaining energy and determination reminiscent of Khan's early career.

Directed by the acclaimed AR Murugadoss, known for 'Ghajini' and 'Thuppakki,' 'Sikandar' marks his latest venture with Khan. The film, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, is set to release in theaters on March 30, coinciding with the Eid festivities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

