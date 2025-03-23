Left Menu

Literature: The Social Mirror at Kalinga Literary Festival

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao emphasized the significance of literature in shaping and reflecting society at the Kalinga Literary Festival. The event celebrated literature's role in preserving culture and traditional values, featuring a diverse assembly of writers and artists from India and abroad engaging in vibrant discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 23-03-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 22:20 IST
Literature: The Social Mirror at Kalinga Literary Festival
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao highlighted literature's vital role in shaping and reflecting societal values during the Kalinga Literary Festival's closing ceremony.

Sao expressed pride in being present in Odisha, emphasizing the cultural ties between the states, while asserting literature's importance in preserving civilization's core values.

The three-day festival drew participants from India and abroad, engaging in sessions on literature, culture, and the arts. Festival director Rashmi Ranjan Parida noted efforts to elevate Odia writings and art onto the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025