Literature: The Social Mirror at Kalinga Literary Festival

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao emphasized the significance of literature in shaping and reflecting society at the Kalinga Literary Festival. The event celebrated literature's role in preserving culture and traditional values, featuring a diverse assembly of writers and artists from India and abroad engaging in vibrant discussions.
Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao highlighted literature's vital role in shaping and reflecting societal values during the Kalinga Literary Festival's closing ceremony.
Sao expressed pride in being present in Odisha, emphasizing the cultural ties between the states, while asserting literature's importance in preserving civilization's core values.
The three-day festival drew participants from India and abroad, engaging in sessions on literature, culture, and the arts. Festival director Rashmi Ranjan Parida noted efforts to elevate Odia writings and art onto the global stage.
