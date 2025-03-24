Call for Chhatrapati Sambhaji Memorial Instead of Removing Aurangzeb's Tomb

Union minister Ramdas Athawale has proposed the establishment of a memorial for Chhatrapati Sambhaji in Sambhajinagar, instead of removing the tomb of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

Speaking to reporters during a visit to Dehradun, Athawale emphasized that dismantling Aurangzeb's resting place would not resolve current tensions. Instead, he advocates for a significant tribute to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje.

Athawale addressed ongoing protests by Hindu groups demanding the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb in Maharashtra, citing 17th-century atrocities by the Mughal emperor. The minister further urged the Muslim community to disassociate from Aurangzeb's historical actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)