Call for Chhatrapati Sambhaji Memorial Instead of Removing Aurangzeb's Tomb
Union minister Ramdas Athawale advocates for a memorial to Chhatrapati Sambhaji in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. He argues against removing Aurangzeb's tomb, which is protected by the Archaeological Survey of India, amidst protests by Hindu groups alleging Mughal atrocities on Hindus. Athawale encourages distancing from Aurangzeb's legacy.
Union minister Ramdas Athawale has proposed the establishment of a memorial for Chhatrapati Sambhaji in Sambhajinagar, instead of removing the tomb of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.
Speaking to reporters during a visit to Dehradun, Athawale emphasized that dismantling Aurangzeb's resting place would not resolve current tensions. Instead, he advocates for a significant tribute to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje.
Athawale addressed ongoing protests by Hindu groups demanding the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb in Maharashtra, citing 17th-century atrocities by the Mughal emperor. The minister further urged the Muslim community to disassociate from Aurangzeb's historical actions.
