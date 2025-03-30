Left Menu

Tragic Drowning Incident at Rishikesh: 20-Year-Old Youth from Delhi Swept Away

A 20-year-old named Narottam from Delhi tragically drowned in the Ganga river at Rishikesh. He was visiting with friends when he got swept away by strong currents. The SDRF recovered his body from near Sachchadham Ashram on Sunday after a search operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 30-03-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 19:13 IST
Narottam
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Rishikesh when a youth from Delhi drowned in the Ganga river, as confirmed by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). The young man, identified as Narottam, was only 20 years old.

Narottam had traveled to Rishikesh with four friends. While enjoying the river on Saturday, he was unexpectedly caught in a strong current, which led to his untimely demise near Sachchadham Ashram.

The SDRF was alerted soon after the incident and promptly launched a search operation. On Sunday morning, they recovered Narottam's body, bringing a tragic end to a weekend getaway that turned fatal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

