Eid Celebrations Marred by Protests Against Waqf Act Amendment
Eid celebrations in Madhya Pradesh were marked by protests against the Union government's proposed changes to the Waqf Act, with some attendees wearing black armbands. The demonstrations align with broader geopolitical tensions, such as the Israeli offensive in Gaza. The Waqf (Amendment) Bill is set to re-enter parliamentary discussions.
- Country:
- India
Eid celebrations in Madhya Pradesh took on a political tone as some community members protested the Union government's proposed amendments to the Waqf Act by wearing black armbands. This move aligned with global tensions, as demonstrations supporting Palestine were also observed amid the festivities.
The recent events in Gaza, including a deadly Israeli offensive in response to Hamas activities, have reportedly killed over 50,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza's Health Ministry. This geopolitical tension was reflected during Eid, as a group in Bhopal held placards stating 'I stand with Palestine' during the celebration.
The controversial Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which was once referred to a joint parliamentary committee, will be reintroduced in the current Parliament session. This development is noteworthy as protests had already been staged last Ramzan, with the All India Muslim Personal Law Board leading efforts against the bill.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Eid
- Waqf Act
- protests
- Madhya Pradesh
- Palestine
- Israel
- Gaza
- Amendment Bill
- AIMPLB
- Bhopal
ALSO READ
Tensions Escalate: Hamas-Israel Ceasefire Talks and Hostage Negotiations
Tragedy in Gaza: Journalists Among Casualties of Israeli Air Strike
Fragility of Ceasefire: New Violence Erupts in Gaza
Israel's Netanyahu announces plans to seek the dismissal of the head of the Shin Bet internal security service, reports AP.
Escalation in Gaza: Fragile Ceasefire Under Threat Amid Fresh Strikes