Historic Bill Passage: Tribhuvan Sahkari University Paves New Path

The Tribhuvan Sahkari University Bill 2025, hailed by Home Minister Amit Shah, marks a significant moment for India's cooperative sector. Aimed at integrating cooperative education, this university will train youth to modernize and organize the sector, honoring Tribhuvandas Patel's legacy.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
On Tuesday, Home Minister Amit Shah praised the passage of the Tribhuvan Sahkari University Bill 2025 in Parliament, describing it as a 'historic day' for the country's cooperative sector.

The bill aims to incorporate cooperative education into the Indian curriculum, with the university set to equip youth nationwide. The innovative initiative is expected to modernize and streamline the sector.

Approved in Lok Sabha on March 26 and cleared with a voice vote by Rajya Sabha, the bill is named after Tribhuvandas Kishibhai Patel, an influential figure in the cooperative movement. This university will train 8 lakh individuals annually, enhancing the cooperative landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

