Asha Parekh Remembers Manoj Kumar: A Visionary on Screen and Beyond

Legendary actor Asha Parekh has expressed her admiration for the late Manoj Kumar, hailing his talent both in the film industry and in homeopathy. Kumar, known for his works as a writer-director, passed away last Friday due to age-related conditions.

Kumar starred alongside Parekh in three notable films, 'Apna Banake Dekho,' 'Do Badan,' and 'Upkar,' the latter marking Kumar's directorial debut. Parekh fondly recalled their working relationship, noting his respectful demeanour and creative vision.

In addition to his film achievements, Kumar's skills as a homeopathic doctor were less widely known but equally impressive, Parekh said, citing examples of his remedies aiding fellow actors, including Shammi Kapoor.

(With inputs from agencies.)