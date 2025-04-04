Left Menu

Asha Parekh Remembers Manoj Kumar: A Visionary on Screen and Beyond

Veteran actor Asha Parekh pays tribute to Manoj Kumar, recalling their collaborations on films like 'Upkar' and his talents as a director and homeopathic doctor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-04-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 18:41 IST
Asha Parekh
  • Country:
  • India

Legendary actor Asha Parekh has expressed her admiration for the late Manoj Kumar, hailing his talent both in the film industry and in homeopathy. Kumar, known for his works as a writer-director, passed away last Friday due to age-related conditions.

Kumar starred alongside Parekh in three notable films, 'Apna Banake Dekho,' 'Do Badan,' and 'Upkar,' the latter marking Kumar's directorial debut. Parekh fondly recalled their working relationship, noting his respectful demeanour and creative vision.

In addition to his film achievements, Kumar's skills as a homeopathic doctor were less widely known but equally impressive, Parekh said, citing examples of his remedies aiding fellow actors, including Shammi Kapoor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

