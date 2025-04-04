Left Menu

Odia Language Takes Center Stage: A Campaign for Cultural Identity

The Odisha government has warned businesses about legal action if Odia is not displayed on their signboards. Campaigns and rallies were launched to promote the use of the Odia language. Legal measures are backed by the Odisha Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, mandating Odia signboards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 04-04-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 21:17 IST
Odia Language Takes Center Stage: A Campaign for Cultural Identity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government issued a warning on Friday directed at businessmen and shop owners to ensure Odia is displayed prominently on their signboards, threatening legal repercussions for those who fail to comply.

This directive forms part of a larger campaign launched by the Labour and Employees State Insurance Department, which aims to boost the presence of the Odia language in business signages. Awareness rallies dotted the state, aligning with 'Odia Pakhya' celebrations held from April 1 to April 14.

Inaugurating a rally in the capital, Minister Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia highlighted the crucial role of the mother tongue in shaping the future of the state. The push is legally grounded in the Odisha Shops and Commercial Establishments Act (1956), mandating Odia on signboards under penalty of fines and legal challenges for defaulters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025