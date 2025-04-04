Odia Language Takes Center Stage: A Campaign for Cultural Identity

The Odisha government issued a warning on Friday directed at businessmen and shop owners to ensure Odia is displayed prominently on their signboards, threatening legal repercussions for those who fail to comply.

This directive forms part of a larger campaign launched by the Labour and Employees State Insurance Department, which aims to boost the presence of the Odia language in business signages. Awareness rallies dotted the state, aligning with 'Odia Pakhya' celebrations held from April 1 to April 14.

Inaugurating a rally in the capital, Minister Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia highlighted the crucial role of the mother tongue in shaping the future of the state. The push is legally grounded in the Odisha Shops and Commercial Establishments Act (1956), mandating Odia on signboards under penalty of fines and legal challenges for defaulters.

(With inputs from agencies.)