Empowering Dreams: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Celebrates Navratri with Kanya Pujan

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta marked the auspicious occasion of Navratri by engaging in the traditional Kanya Pujan ceremony at a government school. Held on Saturday at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in Shalimar Bagh, the event was an opportunity for Gupta to interact with the students.

Gupta underlined the significance of worshipping young girls during Navratri, a practice she has upheld for two decades, by serving meals and presenting gifts. In discussions with the students, she focused on key issues like the quality of education, school infrastructure, and access to clean water.

By sharing her journey from a government school alumnus to Chief Minister of Delhi, Gupta inspired the students to believe in their potential. She promised continuous support and urged them to seek help when needed, reinforcing their ability to achieve dreams through self-confidence and determination.

(With inputs from agencies.)