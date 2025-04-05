Left Menu

Empowering Dreams: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Celebrates Navratri with Kanya Pujan

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta celebrated Navratri with a traditional Kanya Pujan ceremony at a government school. She emphasized the importance of quality education, clean water, and good infrastructure while encouraging female students to believe in themselves and strive to achieve their dreams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 22:29 IST
Empowering Dreams: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Celebrates Navratri with Kanya Pujan
Kanya Pujan
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta marked the auspicious occasion of Navratri by engaging in the traditional Kanya Pujan ceremony at a government school. Held on Saturday at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in Shalimar Bagh, the event was an opportunity for Gupta to interact with the students.

Gupta underlined the significance of worshipping young girls during Navratri, a practice she has upheld for two decades, by serving meals and presenting gifts. In discussions with the students, she focused on key issues like the quality of education, school infrastructure, and access to clean water.

By sharing her journey from a government school alumnus to Chief Minister of Delhi, Gupta inspired the students to believe in their potential. She promised continuous support and urged them to seek help when needed, reinforcing their ability to achieve dreams through self-confidence and determination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025