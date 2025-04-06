Left Menu

Dastangoi Collective Sets Stage for UK Debut with Epic Indian Narratives

The Dastangoi Collective, known for reviving the art of Urdu storytelling, is making its UK debut with performances of Mahabharata tales. Supported by the Murty Trust, the tour celebrates Indian cultural heritage. It aims to present epic narratives in innovative ways, engaging audiences globally with India's storytelling traditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 06-04-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 17:05 IST
Dastangoi Collective Sets Stage for UK Debut with Epic Indian Narratives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The Dastangoi Collective, a prominent Delhi-based group, is poised to introduce its unique form of Urdu storytelling to UK audiences. Their debut performance will feature the tale of Karna from the epic Mahabharata, set to premiere at the Bhavan cultural centre in London.

This UK tour, backed by the Murty Trust, is part of a larger mission to propagate Indian culture and storytelling traditions. Mahmood Farooqui, who penned and performed the show, intends to showcase the Mahabharata in an unprecedented manner and bring classical and contemporary stories to the fore.

The Collective seeks to captivate audiences by merging classical texts with contemporary interpretations, as witnessed by their past performances in prestigious platforms worldwide. Their efforts highlight the rich heritage of Indian storytelling and its timeless appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tensions

Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tens...

 Global
2
U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

 Global
3
Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

 United States
4
The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025