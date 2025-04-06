Dastangoi Collective Sets Stage for UK Debut with Epic Indian Narratives
The Dastangoi Collective, known for reviving the art of Urdu storytelling, is making its UK debut with performances of Mahabharata tales. Supported by the Murty Trust, the tour celebrates Indian cultural heritage. It aims to present epic narratives in innovative ways, engaging audiences globally with India's storytelling traditions.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The Dastangoi Collective, a prominent Delhi-based group, is poised to introduce its unique form of Urdu storytelling to UK audiences. Their debut performance will feature the tale of Karna from the epic Mahabharata, set to premiere at the Bhavan cultural centre in London.
This UK tour, backed by the Murty Trust, is part of a larger mission to propagate Indian culture and storytelling traditions. Mahmood Farooqui, who penned and performed the show, intends to showcase the Mahabharata in an unprecedented manner and bring classical and contemporary stories to the fore.
The Collective seeks to captivate audiences by merging classical texts with contemporary interpretations, as witnessed by their past performances in prestigious platforms worldwide. Their efforts highlight the rich heritage of Indian storytelling and its timeless appeal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dastangoi
- Collective
- Urdu
- storytelling
- India
- Karna
- Mahabharata
- UK
- debut
- Murty Trust
ALSO READ
Thrilling Showdowns Await as Indian Super League Playoffs Kick Off
STPI's OCP 6.0: Empowering Health-Tech Startups for India's Future
India-Nepal Alliance Strengthened Through 60 Years of ITEC Success
Revolutionizing TB Detection: A Look Inside India's 100 Days TB Elimination Campaign
Electric Vehicle Insurance Soars 16-Fold, Signaling India's Green Shift