Dastangoi Collective Sets Stage for UK Debut with Epic Indian Narratives

The Dastangoi Collective, a prominent Delhi-based group, is poised to introduce its unique form of Urdu storytelling to UK audiences. Their debut performance will feature the tale of Karna from the epic Mahabharata, set to premiere at the Bhavan cultural centre in London.

This UK tour, backed by the Murty Trust, is part of a larger mission to propagate Indian culture and storytelling traditions. Mahmood Farooqui, who penned and performed the show, intends to showcase the Mahabharata in an unprecedented manner and bring classical and contemporary stories to the fore.

The Collective seeks to captivate audiences by merging classical texts with contemporary interpretations, as witnessed by their past performances in prestigious platforms worldwide. Their efforts highlight the rich heritage of Indian storytelling and its timeless appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)