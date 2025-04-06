Indriya Sets Sights on Uttar Pradesh: Expanding Jewellery Presence

Aditya Birla Group's jewellery brand, Indriya, has opened its debut store in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, marking the beginning of its expansion in the state. The company plans to further extend its presence to other major cities, including Kanpur and Noida.

Indriya CEO Sandeep Kohli emphasized Uttar Pradesh's strategic importance, noting its large population and cultural inclination towards jewellery. Kohli stated that the brand offers a diverse price range to cater to varied customer needs.

With recent openings in Lucknow and Vijayawada, Indriya now operates 21 stores in 10 Indian cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad. Kohli shared optimism about the Indian jewellery market's potential growth to USD 80-100 billion, despite the volatile gold prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)