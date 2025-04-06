Spiritual Confluence at Baba Balnath Ashram: A Year of Harmony and Unity

Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised the 108 Kundliya Maha Mrityunjay Rudra Mahayagya in Kotputli's Baba Balnath Ashram, marking it as a beacon of spiritual strength, environmental awareness, and social unity. The year-long event fostered religious values and encouraged de-addiction among attendees.

In his address, Shah honored Mahayogi Baba Balnath and the enduring impact of the Nath sect on preserving Sanatan Dharma. He highlighted Baba Balnath's teachings of truth, austerity, renunciation, simple living, and animal compassion, stating these are actively practiced under Baba Bastinath's guidance.

Organizers noted that the Mahayagya gathered devotees from across the nation, promoting spiritual living and addiction renunciation. The Ashram has become a hub for animal welfare and community service, concluding with prayers for global peace and environmental sustainability tied to Sanatan Dharma values.

(With inputs from agencies.)