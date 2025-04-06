The Global Spread of the 'Ram Naam Bank': Spiritual Currency Gains Global Interest

Indian-origin Hindus residing in Europe and the United States are contemplating the possibility of opening overseas branches of the Prayagraj-based 'Ram Naam Bank' in their respective countries.

This initiative was discussed among devotees during Ram Navami celebrations in Sweden. Nityanand Sharma, an IT Solution Architect from Almhult, Sweden, believes the idea of a bank promoting the name of Lord Ram resonates globally.

Participants in Sweden and California expressed interest in setting up their chapters. The 'Ram Naam Bank,' a spiritual entity where devotees deposit booklets filled with Lord Ram's name, originated in the 1870s and has since spread across parts of Uttar Pradesh.

