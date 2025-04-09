Left Menu

Tragic Collapse at Santo Domingo Nightclub: Search for Survivors

A catastrophic roof collapse at the Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo claimed at least 58 lives and injured 160 during a merengue concert. Rescuers are combing the rubble for survivors, while officials investigate the cause. Notable victims include Nelsy Cruz and MLB pitcher Octavio Dotel.

Updated: 09-04-2025 02:22 IST
At least 58 people were killed and 160 others injured when a roof caved in at Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo early Tuesday, according to authorities. The incident occurred during a merengue concert attended by prominent figures, including politicians and athletes.

Rescue crews, led by the Center of Emergency Operations, are tirelessly searching for survivors amid the rubble. The collapse took place nearly 12 hours ago, but rescuers remain determined to find those trapped under the debris.

Notable victims include Nelsy Cruz, the sister of MLB All-Star Nelson Cruz, and MLB pitcher Octavio Dotel. Investigations into the cause of the collapse are underway, though no official conclusions have been drawn.

