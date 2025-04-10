Tragedy Strikes Iconic Dominican Nightclub: A Heartbreaking Collapse

A tragic incident unfolded at the renowned Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, where the death toll from a roof collapse has reached 218, according to official reports. Emergency workers persist in their search for victims, though no survivors have been found since Tuesday afternoon.

The club was hosting a merengue concert, attended by famous figures and officials, when the roof crushed attendees beneath slabs of cement. Among the deceased are celebrated artist Rubby Perez, former MLB stars, and a retired UN official. The Health Minister raised concerns for the critically injured still hospitalized after this devastating event.

The cause of the collapse remains unclear as authorities promise a thorough investigation post-recovery. The nightclub pledges full cooperation with probing bodies, while the public awaits answers to their unsettling questions, seeking accountability and safety assurances for the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)