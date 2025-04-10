Tragedy Strikes Iconic Dominican Nightclub: A Heartbreaking Collapse
A roof collapse at a famed nightclub in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, resulted in 218 deaths. Emergency crews continue the search for victims amidst debris. Notable individuals, including musicians and government officials, were present when the catastrophe occurred. The government promises a thorough investigation into the incident.
A tragic incident unfolded at the renowned Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, where the death toll from a roof collapse has reached 218, according to official reports. Emergency workers persist in their search for victims, though no survivors have been found since Tuesday afternoon.
The club was hosting a merengue concert, attended by famous figures and officials, when the roof crushed attendees beneath slabs of cement. Among the deceased are celebrated artist Rubby Perez, former MLB stars, and a retired UN official. The Health Minister raised concerns for the critically injured still hospitalized after this devastating event.
The cause of the collapse remains unclear as authorities promise a thorough investigation post-recovery. The nightclub pledges full cooperation with probing bodies, while the public awaits answers to their unsettling questions, seeking accountability and safety assurances for the future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
