Javed Akhtar Honored with Namdeo Dhasal Samashti Award
Poet Javed Akhtar will be awarded the Namdeo Dhasal Samashti Award for his literary contributions. The award will be presented at the Samashti Art and Literature Festival in Mumbai. The festival honors the legacy of poet Namdeo Dhasal and celebrates language, literature, and social contributions.
- Country:
- India
Renowned poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar is set to receive the Namdeo Dhasal Samashti Award in recognition of his significant contributions to literature and language. The city-based Samashti Foundation is hosting the award presentation this Friday.
The accolade will be bestowed at the Samashti Art and Literature Festival, scheduled for April 11 and 12 at the Annabhau Sathe Auditorium in Central Mumbai. This festival, happening for the eighth year, commemorates the memory of influential Marathi poet and Dalit activist Namdeo Dhasal (1949-2014).
In addition to Akhtar, journalist Dnyanesh Maharao will receive the 'Satyashodhak Sanman', and IPS officer Sandeep Tamgadge will be honored for his ethical service and work on sickle cell disease. Journalist Raju Parulekar, Dr. Shyamal Garud, Amol Deolekar, and Advocate Disha Wadekar will also be recognized for their societal contributions, as stated by the foundation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Javed Akhtar
- Namdeo Dhasal
- Samashti Award
- literature
- festival
- Mumbai
- poet
- award
- art
- language
ALSO READ
Mumbai Scientist Injured in Dog Attack: Case Registered
Kos Minar Film Festival: A Global Celebration of Documentary Storytelling
BJP MLA Calls for Closure of Meat Shops During Sacred Navratri Festival
Unsolved Murder in Navi Mumbai: Police on the Hunt
Arrest in Mumbai Unravels Possible Link to Nagpur Violence