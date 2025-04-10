Javed Akhtar Honored with Namdeo Dhasal Samashti Award

Renowned poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar is set to receive the Namdeo Dhasal Samashti Award in recognition of his significant contributions to literature and language. The city-based Samashti Foundation is hosting the award presentation this Friday.

The accolade will be bestowed at the Samashti Art and Literature Festival, scheduled for April 11 and 12 at the Annabhau Sathe Auditorium in Central Mumbai. This festival, happening for the eighth year, commemorates the memory of influential Marathi poet and Dalit activist Namdeo Dhasal (1949-2014).

In addition to Akhtar, journalist Dnyanesh Maharao will receive the 'Satyashodhak Sanman', and IPS officer Sandeep Tamgadge will be honored for his ethical service and work on sickle cell disease. Journalist Raju Parulekar, Dr. Shyamal Garud, Amol Deolekar, and Advocate Disha Wadekar will also be recognized for their societal contributions, as stated by the foundation.

(With inputs from agencies.)