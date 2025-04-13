Tensions Surge as Communities Clash Over Sacred Thangjing Hill Pilgrimage

In a dramatic escalation of tensions, hundreds of Kuki-Zo community members converged on Manipur's Thangjing Hill, determined to block Meiteis from conducting their annual pilgrimage. This high-stakes standoff underscores deep-rooted divisions over rights and religious access.

Despite attempts from six Kuki-Zo civil society organizations to prevent the pilgrimage, citing an unfulfilled political agreement with the Government of India, Meiteis assert their constitutional rights to worship freely. The situation remains fragile, with security forces maintaining a heavy presence to prevent any potential clashes.

The Meitei Heritage Society has issued an urgent appeal, calling on the Indian government to uphold the rule of law and protect citizens' freedoms. As the region braces for further developments, the eyes of the community and nation are fixed on how this complex dispute will unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)