Jharkhand Leaders Honor Dr. Ambedkar's Legacy
Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren paid tributes to Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar on his 134th birth anniversary. They lauded the late leader's contributions to equality and justice. Soren and other party members honored Ambedkar by garlanding his statue in Ranchi.
Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren commemorated Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar's 134th birth anniversary with floral tributes. The leaders paid homage to the revered architect of India's Constitution, acknowledging his pivotal role in championing equality and justice.
Governor Gangwar shared his tribute on X, emphasizing Dr. Ambedkar's monumental contributions in shaping the nation's democratic framework. Chief Minister Soren echoed the sentiments, highlighting the socio-political empowerment brought forth by Ambedkar's vision.
The commemoration saw Soren and party members garland Dr. Ambedkar's statue in Doranda, Ranchi, in a gesture of respect and gratitude for his legacy that continues to inspire reforms across the country.
(With inputs from agencies.)
