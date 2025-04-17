Left Menu

A Portrait of Resilience: Young Boy's Story Wins Prestigious Photo Award

A poignant portrait of a young boy, injured during an Israeli attack on Gaza, receives the World Press Photo of the Year award. Captured by photographer Samar Abu Elouf, the image highlights the human cost of conflict and was chosen from over 59,000 entries from 141 countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thehague | Updated: 17-04-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 15:49 IST
A Portrait of Resilience: Young Boy's Story Wins Prestigious Photo Award
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A moving portrait of 9-year-old Mahmoud Ajjour, who lost both arms in an Israeli attack on Gaza, has been awarded the World Press Photo of the Year. The image, captured by Palestinian photographer Samar Abu Elouf, underscores the profound impact of the ongoing conflict.

The International photojournalism contest, in its 68th edition, selected this image from more than 59,000 entries globally, citing its ability to convey the deep personal and broader societal repercussions of war. Abu Elouf, currently residing in Doha after being evacuated from Gaza, captured the heart-wrenching moment that highlights the boy's resilience.

This year's competition also honored photojournalists capturing the pressing issues of migration and climate change, emphasizing the critical role of photojournalism in shedding light on complex global stories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025