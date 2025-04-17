A Portrait of Resilience: Young Boy's Story Wins Prestigious Photo Award

A moving portrait of 9-year-old Mahmoud Ajjour, who lost both arms in an Israeli attack on Gaza, has been awarded the World Press Photo of the Year. The image, captured by Palestinian photographer Samar Abu Elouf, underscores the profound impact of the ongoing conflict.

The International photojournalism contest, in its 68th edition, selected this image from more than 59,000 entries globally, citing its ability to convey the deep personal and broader societal repercussions of war. Abu Elouf, currently residing in Doha after being evacuated from Gaza, captured the heart-wrenching moment that highlights the boy's resilience.

This year's competition also honored photojournalists capturing the pressing issues of migration and climate change, emphasizing the critical role of photojournalism in shedding light on complex global stories.

(With inputs from agencies.)