Farewell to a Literary Luminary: Rose Kerketta's Legacy

Renowned writer and tribal rights activist Rose Kerketta passed away at 85 after battling illness post-COVID-19. Known for her contributions to Hindi and Kharia literature, she translated notable works and authored popular stories. Her death marks the end of a significant cultural era in Jharkhand.

Updated: 17-04-2025 17:57 IST
Farewell to a Literary Luminary: Rose Kerketta's Legacy
Renowned writer and tribal rights activist Rose Kerketta has passed away at the age of 85, a family member confirmed on Thursday. Kerketta, who was battling multiple ailments since contracting COVID-19, left behind a rich legacy of literary works.

She is survived by her son, Sonal Prabhanjan, and daughter, Vandana Tete. "My mother passed away around 10.30 am. She had been bedridden since 2023 and had nearly stopped eating in the past ten days," Tete informed PTI.

Kerketta's celebrated works include the story collection 'Pagha Jori-Jori Re Ghato'. She made significant contributions to the Hindi and Kharia languages, particularly through translating Premchand's stories into Kharia. Born in Jharkhand's Simdega district, she was a beloved Hindi teacher before transitioning to Ranchi.

