Madhya Pradesh Expands Cheetah Conservation from Kuno to Gandhi Sagar
Madhya Pradesh announces the relocation of two cheetahs from Kuno National Park to Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary as part of a conservation project. The move aims to enhance wildlife tourism and conservation, coinciding with broader efforts to improve connectivity and involve local communities in eco-tourism initiatives.
- Country:
- India
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced the transfer of two cheetahs from Kuno National Park to Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary starting April 20, as part of the state's expanding wildlife conservation project.
Yadav emphasized the significance of the initiative, noting that it strengthens efforts in wildlife preservation. Currently, 17 cheetahs roam KNP, with nine more in captivity. The announcement comes as Union Minister Bhupender Yadav reviewed progress on the project with state officials.
The relocation plan also includes improving transportation links to boost tourism, and a task force will oversee wildlife projects. The plan involves training local 'cheetah mitras' from nearby villages, facilitated by the Indian Institute of Forest Management, to participate in community-based eco-tourism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
