Sonu Sood's 'Shikshadaan' Initiative Transforms Education for Underprivileged Kids

Bollywood star Sonu Sood's foundation launches 'Shikshadaan', promoting education for 100 underprivileged children in Dewas, Madhya Pradesh. This initiative aims to empower children's futures through education, providing resources such as uniforms and learning materials. Expansion to other regions is planned to extend its impactful reach further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2025 13:42 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 13:42 IST
Sonu Sood (image source: Instagram/sonu_sood). Image Credit: ANI
In a remarkable move to foster education among the underprivileged, Bollywood actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood has unveiled a new initiative under his foundation. Aptly named 'Shikshadaan', this project focuses on transforming the educational landscape for 100 children in Dewas district, Madhya Pradesh.

The initiative seeks to ensure that children from economically weaker sections have access to quality education, complete with essentials like uniforms, bags, and learning resources. Sood emphasized that this endeavor isn't merely about facilitating school attendance but about empowering young futures through education—a powerful tool for societal change.

Local institutions collaborated in selecting beneficiaries, ensuring aid reaches those most in need. Dewas represents the first step in a broader plan, as Sood's foundation intends to introduce similar efforts in additional regions nationwide, marking a significant stride towards educational equity.

