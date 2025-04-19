Elon Musk Plans Major India Visit Following Tech Talks with Modi

Elon Musk has revealed plans to visit India before the year ends. This announcement came a day after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi disclosed that technology and innovation were central topics in his discussion with the billionaire entrepreneur.

Musk expressed his enthusiasm on his X social media platform, stating, "I am looking forward to visiting India later this year!" Meanwhile, Modi used the same platform to emphasize their discussion about collaboration but did not specify when these talks occurred.

The potential visit by Musk could signal significant collaborations in the tech sector between Tesla and Indian enterprises, aligning with Modi's vision for technological advancement in the country.

