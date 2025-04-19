Elon Musk Plans Major India Visit Following Tech Talks with Modi
Elon Musk announced plans to visit India by the end of the year, following a discussion on technology and innovation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This development comes after Modi specified that he had talks with Musk, although the exact timing of these conversations remains undisclosed.
Elon Musk has revealed plans to visit India before the year ends. This announcement came a day after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi disclosed that technology and innovation were central topics in his discussion with the billionaire entrepreneur.
Musk expressed his enthusiasm on his X social media platform, stating, "I am looking forward to visiting India later this year!" Meanwhile, Modi used the same platform to emphasize their discussion about collaboration but did not specify when these talks occurred.
The potential visit by Musk could signal significant collaborations in the tech sector between Tesla and Indian enterprises, aligning with Modi's vision for technological advancement in the country.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UK and US Explore New Economic Deal Amid Key Discussions
India's Sovereign Tech Future: Innovations Without Borders
Crafting Bharat: Navigating Branding Innovation with AI and PR
The Good Bug's Groundbreaking Innovation in Obesity Management
Pioneering Responsible Innovation: The India Fintech Foundation Initiative