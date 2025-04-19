Left Menu

Malayalam Actor Shine Tom Chacko Arrested in Drug Case

Malayalam film actor Shine Tom Chacko was arrested on Saturday in connection with a drug case in Kochi. During a narcotics raid, he allegedly fled a hotel, leading to his arrest after a four-hour interrogation. Charged under the NDPS Act, he faces legal proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 19-04-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 15:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Malayalam film actor Shine Tom Chacko was arrested by police on Saturday following a four-hour interrogation related to a drug case in Kochi. The arrest unfolded after an incident where Chacko reportedly fled a hotel during a narcotics raid.

The charges against him are under Sections 27 and 29 of the NDPS Act, which pertain to the consumption of narcotic drugs and criminal conspiracy. The police outlined that medical examinations and further legal procedures would follow.

Upon learning that the DANSAF team arrived at his location, Shine allegedly leaped from his third-floor hotel room window, using a sheet on the second floor to make his escape via the staircase, according to police sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

