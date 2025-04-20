Unveiling India's Cultural Blueprint: Modi's Speeches Compiled in New Book
A book titled 'Sanskriti Ka Paanchva Adhyay' compiles 34 speeches by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Indian culture, heritage, and spiritual values. Released by IGNCA with speeches from 2015 to 2024, it highlights significant cultural events, sacred sites, and the prime minister's vision of 'Viksit Bharat'.
A new book, 'Sanskriti Ka Paanchva Adhyay', brings together 34 speeches by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, focusing on the essence of Indian culture, traditions, and spirituality. Released at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, the collection spans speeches from significant events delivered over the past decade.
The book was launched with the presence of Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Pujya Swami Avdheshanand Giri Maharaj and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh. Primarily, the book navigates through Modi's aspirations for a 'Viksit Bharat', referencing key cultural landmarks and initiatives in the process.
A foreword by IGNCA Chairman Ram Bahadur Rai highlights the timelessness of these speeches in an evolving cultural context. This compilation not only celebrates Indian cultural heritage but also acts as a cornerstone for ongoing and future cultural discourse in the Modi era.
