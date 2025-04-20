Left Menu

Unveiling India's Cultural Blueprint: Modi's Speeches Compiled in New Book

A book titled 'Sanskriti Ka Paanchva Adhyay' compiles 34 speeches by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Indian culture, heritage, and spiritual values. Released by IGNCA with speeches from 2015 to 2024, it highlights significant cultural events, sacred sites, and the prime minister's vision of 'Viksit Bharat'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2025 14:07 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 14:07 IST
Unveiling India's Cultural Blueprint: Modi's Speeches Compiled in New Book
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A new book, 'Sanskriti Ka Paanchva Adhyay', brings together 34 speeches by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, focusing on the essence of Indian culture, traditions, and spirituality. Released at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, the collection spans speeches from significant events delivered over the past decade.

The book was launched with the presence of Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Pujya Swami Avdheshanand Giri Maharaj and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh. Primarily, the book navigates through Modi's aspirations for a 'Viksit Bharat', referencing key cultural landmarks and initiatives in the process.

A foreword by IGNCA Chairman Ram Bahadur Rai highlights the timelessness of these speeches in an evolving cultural context. This compilation not only celebrates Indian cultural heritage but also acts as a cornerstone for ongoing and future cultural discourse in the Modi era.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter: How Energy Codes Can Shape a Low-Carbon Future, If Enforced

Reimagining Coal Mine Closures: World Bank's Roadmap for a Just and Sustainable Future

Why Mongolian Men Die Younger: A Roadmap to Bridge the Gender Life Expectancy Divide

How Business Associations Shape West Africa’s Informal Sector And Who Gets Left Out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025