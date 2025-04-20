Faith Amidst Ruins: Ukrainians Celebrate Easter in the Shadow of War

In northern Ukraine, locals congregated at the remnants of a damaged church to observe Easter, expressing doubt about the likelihood of a ceasefire with Russia. This came after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a temporary truce, citing humanitarian considerations, but Ukrainian skepticism remained high.

Amidst continued hostilities, particularly near the Russian border, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reiterated an offer for a full 30-day ceasefire, which Russia has yet to respond to. Many Ukrainians gathered in Lukashivka to mark Easter, fearing potential Russian aggression during large gatherings.

Rebuilding faith amid destruction, the damaged Ascension Church witnessed dozens of congregants seeking solace. Priest Serhii Zezul emphasized the communal loss experienced with destroyed churches. As skeptics of a ceasefire, Ukrainians strive to maintain hope and resilience in the face of ongoing warfare.

