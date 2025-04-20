Faith Amidst Ruins: Ukrainians Celebrate Easter in the Shadow of War
Ukrainians gathered at a ruined church to mark Easter amid skepticism over a proposed ceasefire with Russia. Despite a temporary truce announced by Putin, ongoing hostilities continue. The event highlighted the community's resilience and faith amidst ongoing conflict, with damaged churches symbolizing deeper communal scars.
- Country:
- Ukraine
In northern Ukraine, locals congregated at the remnants of a damaged church to observe Easter, expressing doubt about the likelihood of a ceasefire with Russia. This came after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a temporary truce, citing humanitarian considerations, but Ukrainian skepticism remained high.
Amidst continued hostilities, particularly near the Russian border, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reiterated an offer for a full 30-day ceasefire, which Russia has yet to respond to. Many Ukrainians gathered in Lukashivka to mark Easter, fearing potential Russian aggression during large gatherings.
Rebuilding faith amid destruction, the damaged Ascension Church witnessed dozens of congregants seeking solace. Priest Serhii Zezul emphasized the communal loss experienced with destroyed churches. As skeptics of a ceasefire, Ukrainians strive to maintain hope and resilience in the face of ongoing warfare.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Easter
- ceasefire
- Russia
- Zelenskyy
- Putin
- war
- destroyed church
- faith
- resilience
ALSO READ
Quick-Thinking Locals Thwart Child Kidnapping on Train
Mumbai's Tactical Swap: Jayawardene's Bold Move
Navigating Towards 'Viksit Bharat': India Celebrates 62nd National Maritime Day
Rajnath Singh Kick-Starts Indian Ocean Ship SAGAR from Karwar
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh interacts with crew on board IOS SAGAR at Karwar naval base in Karnataka.