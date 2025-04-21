Left Menu

Memorable Quotes from Pope Francis: A Legacy of Compassion and Change

Pope Francis, known for his approachable and empathetic speaking style, crafted a distinct legacy through his memorable quotes. From advocating for the poor to promoting peace and inclusivity, Francis' impactful statements reflected his commitment to a compassionate Church. His words resonated globally, inspiring dialogue and unity across diverse communities.

Vaticancity | Updated: 21-04-2025 15:19 IST
Pope Francis, who passed away on Monday, was famed for his informal and amiable communication style, often blending Spanish and Italian in his speeches.

Among his memorable quotes, his humble greeting, "Brothers and sisters, good evening!" marked the beginning of his papacy from the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica in 2013. Francis was a strong advocate for the poor and encapsulated this in his choice of name, inspired by Saint Francis of Assisi, stating his desire for a Church that is 'poor and for the poor.'

Throughout his papacy, Francis remained committed to themes of mercy, inclusivity, and social justice, addressing concerns such as the treatment of LGBTQ+ individuals and Indigenous peoples, as well as urging unity amidst global challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic.

