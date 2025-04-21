A Beacon of Hope: Remembering Pope Francis

The BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha mourned the death of Pope Francis on Monday. Mahant Swami Maharaj, its spiritual leader, praised the late pontiff as a 'beacon of hope, compassion, and unity.'

Pope Francis, the first Latin American to lead the Roman Catholic Church, passed away at the age of 88. Known for his humble approach and dedication to the marginalized, his death marks a significant loss for the Catholic community globally.

Mahant Swami Maharaj commended Pope Francis's efforts in promoting interfaith dialogue and social justice. He expressed solidarity with Catholics worldwide, hoping Pope Francis's vision for a more just and harmonious world continues to inspire future generations.

