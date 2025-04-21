Kerala Mourns Pope Francis: A Legacy of Humility and Cultural Respect
Church leaders and the Christian community in Kerala mourn the death of Pope Francis, remembering his humility and respect for Indian culture. Known for his simplicity and concern for the marginalized, the Pope's leadership left a profound impact, inspiring many despite his absence from India due to health issues.
- Country:
- India
The Christian community and church leaders in Kerala are mourning the loss of Pope Francis, who passed away at the age of 88. Known as the first Latin American pontiff, he endeared himself to many with his humble approach and care for the poor, while his critiques of capitalism and climate change divided opinions.
Pope Francis, remembered for his respect for Indian culture, declared two individuals from Kerala as saints and elevated a local priest to cardinal. Despite his eagerness to visit India, health limitations prevented the trip. His interactions, marked by love and gentleness, left a lasting impression, particularly on the Syro-Malabar Church's Major Archbishop Raphael Thattil and other Kerala religious leaders.
Church representatives across Kerala, including Major Archbishop Raphael Thattil and Cardinal Baselios Cleemis, shared their personal experiences and memories with Pope Francis. They noted his genuine regard for India as a civilization, influencing both his leadership and outreach. As preparations for special prayers commence, the community reflects on his enduring influence and mourns his passing with deep sorrow.
(With inputs from agencies.)
