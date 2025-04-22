Global Mourning and Tributes for Pope Francis as the World Remembers

Grief and tributes for Pope Francis emerged globally on Tuesday following his passing at the age of 88. The Vatican's cardinals have initiated plans for his funeral and the conclave to elect his successor, marking a significant shift in the Catholic Church's leadership.

Pope Francis, the first Latin American pontiff, captured the world's admiration with his dedication to the poor and critiques of capitalism and climate change. Recent health challenges saw him return to the Vatican after a lengthy hospital stay for a respiratory crisis, culminating in his final public appearance on Easter Sunday in St. Peter's Square.

In Australia, campaign events were canceled by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and opposition leader Peter Dutton as a mark of respect. India declared three days of mourning, and Taiwan's Catholic community reminisced on the spiritual legacy left by Francis, who was hailed for championing world peace and humanitarianism.

(With inputs from agencies.)