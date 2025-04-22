Global Mourning and Tributes for Pope Francis as the World Remembers
The world mourns Pope Francis, who passed away at 88. Tributes poured in, with public figures canceling events out of respect. Known for his humility, Francis was celebrated for advocating for the poor and critiquing capitalism, leaving a lasting spiritual legacy.
Grief and tributes for Pope Francis emerged globally on Tuesday following his passing at the age of 88. The Vatican's cardinals have initiated plans for his funeral and the conclave to elect his successor, marking a significant shift in the Catholic Church's leadership.
Pope Francis, the first Latin American pontiff, captured the world's admiration with his dedication to the poor and critiques of capitalism and climate change. Recent health challenges saw him return to the Vatican after a lengthy hospital stay for a respiratory crisis, culminating in his final public appearance on Easter Sunday in St. Peter's Square.
In Australia, campaign events were canceled by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and opposition leader Peter Dutton as a mark of respect. India declared three days of mourning, and Taiwan's Catholic community reminisced on the spiritual legacy left by Francis, who was hailed for championing world peace and humanitarianism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
SLSP Conclave 2025: Bridging AI and Healthcare Ethics
Poultry Conclave Ignites Innovation and Growth in Chhattisgarh
Latin America's Economic Solidarity: Mexico and Brazil Unite Amid Global Trade Tensions
PPP Americas 2025: A Landmark Event for Public-Private Partnerships in Latin America
Buddha Dhamma Conclave: Celebrating Northeastern India's Cultural Legacy