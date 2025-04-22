Left Menu

Global Mourning and Tributes for Pope Francis as the World Remembers

The world mourns Pope Francis, who passed away at 88. Tributes poured in, with public figures canceling events out of respect. Known for his humility, Francis was celebrated for advocating for the poor and critiquing capitalism, leaving a lasting spiritual legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vaticancity | Updated: 22-04-2025 12:24 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 12:24 IST
Global Mourning and Tributes for Pope Francis as the World Remembers
Pope Francis

Grief and tributes for Pope Francis emerged globally on Tuesday following his passing at the age of 88. The Vatican's cardinals have initiated plans for his funeral and the conclave to elect his successor, marking a significant shift in the Catholic Church's leadership.

Pope Francis, the first Latin American pontiff, captured the world's admiration with his dedication to the poor and critiques of capitalism and climate change. Recent health challenges saw him return to the Vatican after a lengthy hospital stay for a respiratory crisis, culminating in his final public appearance on Easter Sunday in St. Peter's Square.

In Australia, campaign events were canceled by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and opposition leader Peter Dutton as a mark of respect. India declared three days of mourning, and Taiwan's Catholic community reminisced on the spiritual legacy left by Francis, who was hailed for championing world peace and humanitarianism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
2
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
3
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025