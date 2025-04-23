Left Menu

US Vice President JD Vance's Enchanting Visit to the Taj Mahal

US Vice President JD Vance, accompanied by his wife Usha and their three children, visited the Taj Mahal as part of a four-day trip to India. Welcomed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the visit highlighted human ingenuity and India’s cultural vibrancy. Security was heightened for their visit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agra | Updated: 23-04-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 15:54 IST
US Vice President JD Vance's Enchanting Visit to the Taj Mahal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

US Vice President JD Vance, alongside his wife Usha and their three children, visited the historic Taj Mahal in Agra on Wednesday. Vance praised the monument as a testament to true love and human ingenuity, and described it as a tribute to India in the visitor's diary.

The family began their India visit in Delhi, stopping at the Akshardham Temple before meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Their arrival in Agra was greeted by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with a warm welcome, as noted in his post on social media platform X.

Elaborate security measures were put in place, including US security personnel. The convoy's route was adorned with colorful decorations, highlighted by hundreds of schoolchildren waiving the US and Indian flags. After the visit to the Taj Mahal, Vance and his family returned to Jaipur and are expected to fly back to the US on Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025