US Vice President JD Vance's Enchanting Visit to the Taj Mahal

US Vice President JD Vance, alongside his wife Usha and their three children, visited the historic Taj Mahal in Agra on Wednesday. Vance praised the monument as a testament to true love and human ingenuity, and described it as a tribute to India in the visitor's diary.

The family began their India visit in Delhi, stopping at the Akshardham Temple before meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Their arrival in Agra was greeted by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with a warm welcome, as noted in his post on social media platform X.

Elaborate security measures were put in place, including US security personnel. The convoy's route was adorned with colorful decorations, highlighted by hundreds of schoolchildren waiving the US and Indian flags. After the visit to the Taj Mahal, Vance and his family returned to Jaipur and are expected to fly back to the US on Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies.)