Left Menu

Bollywood Unites in Grief: Stars Express Outrage Over Pahalgam Attack

India's film industry icons, including Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, voiced their sorrow and anger over the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir. The attack claimed 26 lives, triggering widespread indignation and calls for justice from celebrities. Condolences and prayers were shared widely on social media platforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 16:20 IST
Bollywood Unites in Grief: Stars Express Outrage Over Pahalgam Attack
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The film industry in India is coming together to express its sorrow over the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, that resulted in the deaths of 26 people. Leading Bollywood figures, from Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan, have taken to social media to share their anguish and demand justice for the victims.

The sentiment of despair was echoed across platforms as celebrities condemned the violence and extended condolences to the families affected. Shah Rukh Khan described it as an inhumane act, while Salman Khan lamented Kashmir's tragic turn of events. Many stars echoed the hope for peace and an eventual end to such heinous acts.

From heartfelt prayers to calls for solidarity, the emotional wave has highlighted the industry's united stand against terrorism. With influential voices amplifying the call for justice, the tragedy has not only touched the heart of the nation but also emphasized the need for a collective commitment to peace and humanity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025