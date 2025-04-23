Bollywood Unites in Grief: Stars Express Outrage Over Pahalgam Attack
India's film industry icons, including Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, voiced their sorrow and anger over the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir. The attack claimed 26 lives, triggering widespread indignation and calls for justice from celebrities. Condolences and prayers were shared widely on social media platforms.
The film industry in India is coming together to express its sorrow over the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, that resulted in the deaths of 26 people. Leading Bollywood figures, from Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan, have taken to social media to share their anguish and demand justice for the victims.
The sentiment of despair was echoed across platforms as celebrities condemned the violence and extended condolences to the families affected. Shah Rukh Khan described it as an inhumane act, while Salman Khan lamented Kashmir's tragic turn of events. Many stars echoed the hope for peace and an eventual end to such heinous acts.
From heartfelt prayers to calls for solidarity, the emotional wave has highlighted the industry's united stand against terrorism. With influential voices amplifying the call for justice, the tragedy has not only touched the heart of the nation but also emphasized the need for a collective commitment to peace and humanity.
