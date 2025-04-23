Satyajit Ray Institute Gains University Status: A New Era for Film Education
The Indian government's decision to grant university status to the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute in Kolkata and the Film and Television Institute of India in Pune has been praised by the film industry. This recognition is expected to enhance infrastructure, foster academic research, and offer advanced degrees, improving film education in India.
The film industry has lauded the Indian government's move to grant deemed-to-be university status to the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) in Kolkata and the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Pune.
According to esteemed directors, this significant advancement is projected to enrich infrastructure and advance academic research within the realm of filmmaking. Goutam Ghosh, veteran director and former SRFTI chairman, hailed the move as a 'game changer' that carries increased responsibilities, urging a curriculum update to reflect industry evolution.
Former SRFTI Dean Ashok Biswanathan and filmmaker Atanu Ghosh emphasized the heightened morale and academic advantages that university status will bring to students, expanding opportunities for diverse and innovative educational programs.
