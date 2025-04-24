Left Menu

The Essence of Unity in India's Diversity

Manmohan Vaidya of RSS emphasizes India's unified culture despite its diversity. He distinguishes 'dharma' from religion and critiques the notion of 'secularism'. Highlighting India's inclusivity and potential divinity of all souls, he also emphasizes self-reliance, referring to Vinoba Bhave's ideas on societal strength.

In a recent address, RSS joint general secretary Manmohan Vaidya highlighted the profound unity underlying India's celebrated diversity. He explained that the 'dharma chakra' on the national flag symbolizes the country's foundational principle, emphasizing that India does not comprise different cultures but one celebrated in diverse forms.

Vaidya distinguished 'dharma' from religion, noting its pervasive significance within national symbols such as the tricolour, and criticized the term 'dharmanirapeksha' (secularism), questioning its origin in Indian lexicon. He argued that no Indian language has a word for exclusion, underscoring the country's intrinsic inclusivity.

Addressing gender equality, Vaidya noted India's belief in the potential divinity of every soul. He further referenced Vinoba Bhave's advocacy for a 'swadeshi' society, stressing that proficiency in self-reliance is essential for societal strength and independence from state dependency.

