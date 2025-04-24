Left Menu

Terror in Mini Switzerland: A Personal Tragedy Amidst the Pahalgam Attack

Jennifer Nathaniel recounts the harrowing experience of the Pahalgam attack, where her husband, Sushil Nathaniel, was killed. The attack claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists. Terrorists laughed amid the chaos, photographing each other as Jennifer fought to survive and recall the terrifying events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 24-04-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 21:14 IST
Terror in Mini Switzerland: A Personal Tragedy Amidst the Pahalgam Attack
The Pahalgam attack left a trail of devastation, claiming 26 lives, including that of Sushil Nathaniel. His wife, Jennifer, recounted the grim details on Thursday.

The incident occurred two days after Easter, at Baisaran, a site known for its scenic beauty in South Kashmir. Jennifer recalled how the terrorists mocked the situation, snapping photos amidst the terror.

Despite her loss, Jennifer survived the ordeal with her son, while her daughter sustained injuries. Her poignant account highlights the deep psychological impact of the attack, as harrowing images continue to haunt her.

(With inputs from agencies.)

