Heroic Guide: The Brave Act of Nazakat Ahmad Shah
Nazakat Ahmad Shah, a tourist guide, saved a group of tourists from Chhattisgarh during a terrorist attack in Pahalgam. While risking his life, Shah ensured the safety of the tourists, including children, by guiding them to safety. His cousin was killed in the attack but he chose to prioritize the well-being of tourists.
Nazakat Ahmad Shah, a tourist guide hailing from Kashmir, showcased extraordinary bravery in the face of danger when he saved a group of tourists from Chhattisgarh during a terrorist attack in Pahalgam on Tuesday. Shah's actions ensured the safety of numerous families and children amidst escalating violence.
The group, which included members from the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, was initially enjoying the scenic beauty of Kashmir when the attack happened. Shah, who also lost his own cousin in the terror strike, prioritized the tourists' safety over personal grief, guiding them away from harm's way.
Grateful tourists, like Arvind Agrawal and Kuldeep Sthapak, have taken to social media to express their appreciation for Shah's selfless act. Shah's courageous efforts not only saved lives but also underscored the spirit of humanity amidst the chaos of terrorism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
