Tragic Farewell: Mourning a Victim of the Pahalgam Terror Attack
Mourners gathered on Friday to bid farewell to JC Chandra Mouli, one of the 26 tourists killed in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Politicians and family members attended his cremation. State leaders condemned the attack, asserting India's commitment to public security.
- Country:
- India
Hundreds, including family and senior politicians, gathered on Friday to bid a sorrowful farewell to JC Chandra Mouli, one of the 26 victims tragically killed by terrorists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.
The final rites took place near Convent Junction in the port city, where Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav and State Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha led tributes, echoing the nation's sorrow and condemning the brutality.
Amidst promises of stringent security measures and a unified stance against terrorism, leaders from various parties decried the attack as an assault on humanity itself, urging justice and offering support to the devastated families.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Security Forces Intensify Search Operations in Jammu and Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir Police Takes Bold Action Against Illegal Arms Trainees
Zero Tolerance: Jammu and Kashmir's Crackdown on Terror Sympathizers
Rising Threats Against Australian Politicians Amidst Security Concerns
22 Charged in Jammu and Kashmir Corruption Scandal