Tragic Farewell: Mourning a Victim of the Pahalgam Terror Attack

Mourners gathered on Friday to bid farewell to JC Chandra Mouli, one of the 26 tourists killed in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Politicians and family members attended his cremation. State leaders condemned the attack, asserting India's commitment to public security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 25-04-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 18:39 IST
Hundreds, including family and senior politicians, gathered on Friday to bid a sorrowful farewell to JC Chandra Mouli, one of the 26 victims tragically killed by terrorists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

The final rites took place near Convent Junction in the port city, where Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav and State Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha led tributes, echoing the nation's sorrow and condemning the brutality.

Amidst promises of stringent security measures and a unified stance against terrorism, leaders from various parties decried the attack as an assault on humanity itself, urging justice and offering support to the devastated families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

