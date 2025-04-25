Left Menu

A Humble Farewell: Pope Francis' Modest Funeral Draws Global Attention

Dignitaries and mourners from around the world gathered in Rome for Pope Francis' funeral, reflecting his humble spirit. Recognized for his work with the disadvantaged, the pope's passing has deeply moved many. Security measures are rigorous, with a grand turnout expected for this significant event honoring a beloved pontiff.

Updated: 25-04-2025 22:30 IST
As Rome prepares for the funeral of Pope Francis, heads of state and royalty are arriving for the solemn occasion, set against the pope's characteristic simplicity. The Vatican's decision to allow a group of poor individuals to pay respects underscores Francis' humility and dedication to the underprivileged.

Despite security constraints, tens of thousands flocked to St Peter's Basilica to bid farewell. Notable figures such as US President Donald Trump and Argentine President Javier Milei join 164 delegations, marking the global impact of Francis' leadership. The late pope lay adorned in ceremonial robes, drawing reverent prayers and tributes.

Francis' burial at St Mary Major Basilica follows his wishes for a modest tribute, highlighting his commitment to the marginalized. With the conclave's future discussions set post-mourning, the event is poised as a crucial moment in church history, commemorating a beloved figure who unified and humanized the papacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

